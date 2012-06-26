Rap Game Commendatori: Lah-Kid Toasts "The Sopranos"

by

For being such a massive cultural phenomenonnot to mention the greatest mafia drama outside of <em>Goodfellas</em>I\'ve always been surprised by how little influence HBO\'s &quot;The Sopranos&quot; had on street rap. I suppose by the time digital mixtapes really took off in the mid-\'00s, rap had already moved on to &quot;The Wire,&quot; but it\'s always seemed like an injustice to me that Tony Soprano received one hundredth of the references that Tony Montana did. The <a href=\"/blog-5601-milwaukee-rapper-lah-kid-dreams-of-lamborghinis.html\">reptile-voiced Milwaukee rapper Lah-Kid</a> does his part to right that with his new mixtape, <em>Bada Bing!</em>, which draws heavily from the show\'s early plot points. You can download the tape from <a href=\"http://www.lahkid.com/\">Lah-Kid\'s website</a>, and stream the video for its first single, &quot;Pneumonia,&quot; below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/bYcQ2fsl1Zs\"></iframe><br /><br /><br />