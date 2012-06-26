Rap Game Commendatori: Lah-Kid Toasts "The Sopranos"

For being such a massive cultural phenomenonnot to mention the greatest mafia drama outside of <em>Goodfellas</em>I\'ve always been surprised by how little influence HBO\'s "The Sopranos" had on street rap. I suppose by the time digital mixtapes really took off in the mid-\'00s, rap had already moved on to "The Wire," but it\'s always seemed like an injustice to me that Tony Soprano received one hundredth of the references that Tony Montana did. The <a href=\"/blog-5601-milwaukee-rapper-lah-kid-dreams-of-lamborghinis.html\">reptile-voiced Milwaukee rapper Lah-Kid</a> does his part to right that with his new mixtape, <em>Bada Bing!</em>, which draws heavily from the show\'s early plot points. You can download the tape from <a href=\"http://www.lahkid.com/\">Lah-Kid\'s website</a>, and stream the video for its first single, "Pneumonia," below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/bYcQ2fsl1Zs\"></iframe><br /><br /><br />