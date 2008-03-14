Let's rave on!

I had a couple of high priority shows that I had to catch while attending this years SXSW festival, and the Raveonettes were definitely one of the highest on this list.I have been a fan of this band for quite some time now, and I have never had the chance to experience them live.

To my surprise, I only ended up waiting in line for about 15 minutes, which was pretty quick compared to lots of the other shows that I had attended.I received an additional surprise when I entered the Vice Records party and found that the performance times were moving about an hour behind schedule, so I had no problem securing a good standing point and waiting it out.

By the time the Raveonettes took the stage, the room was at full-capacity and the audience enthusiasm was high.With their new album, Lust Lust Lust, fresh on store shelves, the Raveonettes focused most of their set with cuts from this album, including “Ally Walk with Me,” “Hallucinations,” and “Lust.”

Not seeking to disappoint the full house, the Raveonettes did include some of their staple songs, such as “Love in a Trashcan,” “That Great Love Sound,” and Whip It On’s “Attack of the Ghostriders.”

Perhaps the most impressive part of this ridiculously good concert was the complete tonal perfection and accuracy of Sune Rose Wagner and Sharin Foo vocal harmonies, which is no doubt the trademark of this Danish imported (now New York) based band.

I loved every second of this performance, and I can’t wait to see them again under less stressed festival circumstances.