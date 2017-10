Anybody looking for an inspired holiday gift or a one-of-a-kind concert souvenir might be interested in this: The Rave is selling off hundreds of autographed concert posters through eBay. Most of them are selling for between $59 and $300, depending on the size of the poster and the stature of the artist, and proceeds will go toward renovating the Eagles Ballroom, according to the venue's Facebook page.

Take a look at some of the samples below, or see all 400-some of them here.

