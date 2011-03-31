Record Store Day Announces Full List of Releases

×
Though there are sadly less record stores around to celebrate it each year, Record Store Day continues to grow. This year over 200 albums, EPs, singles, DVDs and reissues will be released in conjunction with the event, including a good deal of exclusive, early or limited-run releases. You can surf through them on the official Record Store Day site (or download them as a PDF here).Tinymixtapes broke out some of the most noteworthy ones:
Akron/Family - Bmbz 2xLP (Dead Oceans)Record Store Day falls on Saturday, April 16 this year.
The Black Angels - Phosgene Nightmare 10-inch and Another Nice Pair reissue LP (Light in the Attic)
Blitzen Trapper - "Maybe Baby b/w Soul Singer" 7-inch (Sub Pop)
Built to Spill - "Ripple (Grateful Dead cover)" 7-inch (Warner Bros.)
The Decemberists - Live at Bull Moose CD (Capitol)
Deerhunter - "Memory Boy b/w Nosebleed" 7-inch (4AD)
John Fahey - Requia (and Other Compositions for Guitar Solo) LP reissue (Vanguard)
The Flaming Lips - Heady Nuggs: The First 5 Warner Bros. Records 1992-2002 box set (Warner Bros.)
Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues b/w Grown Ocean" 7-inch (Sub Pop)
Flying Lotus - Cosmogramma Alt Takes LP (Warp)
Fucked Up - Town Comp LP (Matador)
Lower Dens - "Deer Knives b/w Tangiers" 7-inch (Sub Pop)
Mastodon - Live at the Aragon 2xLP+DVD (Warner Bros.)
My Morning Jacket - 2xLP reissues of most albums (ATO)
Nirvana - Hormoaning 1992 EP reissue
of Montreal - The Past Is a Grotesque Animal 12-inch (Polyvinyl)
Panda Bear - Tomboy LP+T-shirt (Paw Tracks)
Phish - Two Soundchecks 7-inch (Jemp)
Prurient - "Many Jewels Surround the Crown b/w demo version" (Hydra Head)
The Red Krayola - "Hurricane Fighter Plane (Sonic Boom remix) b/w Pink Stainless Tail" 7-inch (Snapper Music)
Sonic Youth - Whores Moaning 1993 EP reissue
Steve Gunn / Ilyas Ahmed - split 7-inch (Immune)
Vivian Girls - "I Heard You Say b/w I Won't Be Long" 7-inch (Polyvinyl)
Wavves - "Thorns b/w TV Luv Song" 7-inch (Ghost Ramp/Trash Talk)
The White Stripes - "Let's Shake Hands b/w Look Me Over Closely" and "Lafayette Blues b/w Sugar Never Tasted So Good" reissue 7-inches (Third Man)
Wild Flag - "Future Crimes b/w Glass Tambourine" 7-inch (Merge)
V/A - Kill Rock Stars 1991 LP reissue (Kill Rock Stars)
V/A - Mute Vorwärts LP/CD (Mute)
V/A - Sacred Bones Presents: Todo Muere Vol. 1 LP (Sacred Bones)