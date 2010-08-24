Red Knife Lottery is Breaking Up

Red Knife Lottery, the Milwaukee group whose heated fusion of thrash and gospel was like little else in the city's punk scene, is calling it quits. The break up follows the release of last year's sophomore album Soiled Soul and Rapture and a busy summer schedule that included regional tour dates and a spot performing at the Verge Music Festival. The band will record a final 7-inch next month and are planning to play one last show, guitarist Chris Hansen says. Hansen also says that he and singer Ashley Chapman will start a new project together.

Below is footage of Red Knife Lottery performing earlier this month at Riverwest Fest.