Reyna Are Fine With Whatever on Their Snow-Melting Jam "Cool With It"

Like their kindred spirits Tegan and Sara, the Milwaukee sister/sister duo Renya have gradually left indie-pop behind in favor of sheer, unadulterated pop music, and lately each new track they release sounds brighter and more alluring than the last. That trend continues on their newest, “Cool With It,” a nod to early '90s pop redolent of so many Parker Lewis Can’t Lose swatches and Konami Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade machines, with echoes of Dev Hynes and Carly Rae Jepson’s recent escapist jams. For all its immediacy, it’s a light, joyfully unfussy track, a sound in keeping with its “I’m cool with whatever” spirit.

You can stream the glimmering single below.