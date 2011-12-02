Riverwest Fest to Raise Funds For All-Ages Venue

×

All-ages music venues in Milwaukee typically lead short, precarious existences. Many basement venues fizzle out after a few months, while the ones that grow too large are eventually shut down by the city. The all-ages venues that decide to go legitimate face a whole other set of challenges: Getting the proper permits to charge even a modest $5 cover for live music can often be prohibitively expensive.

Nonetheless, the managers of the Eagle\'s Nest, an all-ages music venue housed in the Jackpot Gallery at 825 E. Center St., are working to bring their venue up to code to ensure its future, but first the building will need considerable renovations before they can attain the required permits. This weekend, they\'ve organized a two-day benefit called Riverwest Fest to raise money for those renovations, which they hope to have completed by as early as the end of this year.



“The response has been amazing,” says promoter Kelsey Kaufmann. “All the bands are donating their time for free, and it\'s been really easy to put together. We weren\'t expecting help from nearly as many local businesses and even residential neighbors, but we\'ve heard from so many who want to help us raise money or sponsor the event.”



Riverwest Fest, Kaufmann says, is organized “like a music crawl—a \'punk crawl\' instead of a pub crawl, except we have more genres than just punk.” Starting at 3 p.m. each day, the schedule cycles through seven music venues on Center and Clarke Streets—three of them all-ages, four of them 21-plus. The lineup includes bands from the city\'s alt-country, metal and hip-hop scenes.



Passes are $15 for two days, $10 for one day or $5 per show. Passes are available at Beans and Barley, Fuel Café, Sky High and the Jackpot Gallery.



The complete Riverwest Fest schedule is posted below:





Friday,

Eagle\'s Nest 3:00 Joz Z and Myles CoyneEagle\'s Nest 4:00 Dandelion SpineUptowner 3:30 OkerloUptowner 4:30 Cry CoyoteCream City C 5:00 Ritual FormCream City C 6:00 MaidensBremen Cafe 5:30 DinosaurusBremen Cafe 6:30 No Sleep for the BearRiverhorse 6:30 Breathe FireRiverhorse 7:30 Burning SonsClub Timbuktu 7:00 Lord BrainClub Timbuktu 8:00 Red Knife LotteryClub Timbuktu 9:00 Terrior ButeStonefly 10:00 Jon BurksStonefly 11:00 John, The SavageStonefly 12:00 The FigureheadsEagle\'s Nest 3:00 NarrenschiffEagle\'s Nest 4:00 FahriBremen 3:30 ArtoBremen 4:30 Lines & TerminalsCream City C 5:00 AbsolutelyCream City C 6:00 EnablerRiverhorse 5:30 SquidbotzRiverhorse 6:30 Death DreamUptowner 7:30 Venus and Jank OneUptowner 8:30 JDLClub Timbuktu 7:00 Everybody at MidnightClub Timbuktu 8:00 CentipedesClub Timbuktu 9:00 The Trusty KnifeStonefly 10:00 Mr. Hawk FightStonefly 11:00 CurbStonefly 12:00 High Lonesome