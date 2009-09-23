Rufus Wainwright Does Milwaukee

Rufus Wainwright released this week a live CD and DVD, Milwaukee at Last!!!, which he recorded at the Pabst Theater in Aug. 27. I haven't seen the DVD yet, but it was a fantastic concert, with Wainwright making great use of the theater's acoustics singing an un-miked a cappella rendition of the Celtic traditional "Macushla," and breaking into a ridiculous drag song-and-dance number with his band, taken from Wainwright's Judy Garland tribute routine.

I suspect the DVD might actually be more enjoyable than the show itself was. Since the concert was being filmed, Wainwright several times performed the same song twice in a row in hopes of a better take, and that repetition quickly grew tedious. It was a bit like watching a "Teletubbies" episode.