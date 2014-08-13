Rusty Ps Ready their Seventh Album, "Pull The Trigger"

The Rusty Ps have been staples of Milwaukee's hip-hop scene for nearly 20 years now, and while they don't release music at the clip they used to, when they do they usually make it count (check their 2013 single "Frequency," which is still a jam). Next week they'll release their seventh album, Pull The Trigger , which they describe as "just a straight-up, no frills front-to-back hip-hop album." And where there's a new album, there's an album release show: Later that week, on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Mad Planet, they'll play a show with Dana Coppa and SpeakEasy and the reunited KingHellBastard. Rusty Ps will play their show backed by the live band Evan Christian and the Stinkies.

The show is 21-plus and starts at 9 p.m. People who arrive by 10 p.m. get in for $5; after 10 p.m. it's $10. Admission includes the album.

You can watch the video for Pull The Trigger's first single, "Up," below.