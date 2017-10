The Rusty Ps will release their latest CD the way I always imagined Jimmy Buffet would: On a boat. The long-running Milwaukee hip-hop group's Unreleased Sweetness: Vol. 1 will be given away to patrons attending the band's Saturday performance on the Iroquois cruise ship. If the weekend weather is as nice as forecasters are predicting, this should be a great deal: $25 for a boat ride, concert and CD.