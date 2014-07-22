Ryan Adams To Play Milwaukee for First Time Since 2007

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch series, "1984," which his label describes as a 10-song "homage to the halcyon days of the earliest releases from Dischord, SST, Touch & Go and their ilk"—Ryan Adams goes punk, in other words. To support the new material, Adams will hit the road in October for a stretch of just-announced dates that includes his first stop in Milwaukee since 2007: a Tuesday, Oct. 14 show at the Riverside Theater.

Reserved-seat tickets are $35 and $45 and go on sale Friday, July 25 at noon. You can stream Gimmie Something Good 's title track below.