Screw Cancer: Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings Will Play The Pabst Theater in March

It's been a trying year for soul singer Sharon Jones. Just months before the singer was scheduled to release her fifth album, Give the People What they Want , she was diagnosed with cancer and forced to cancel the release and her planned 2013 tour. The good news is she's feeling better and looking to pick up where she left off in 2014, when she'll release the album and make up some of those tour dates she canceled. “My fans are what kept me fighting, and kept me focused on getting better," she said in a statement.

Among the dates the singer announced today is a headlining show at the Pabst Theater on Thursday, March 6. Reserved-seat tickets are $32.50 and $22.50, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at noon.