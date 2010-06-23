Seizure Chicken's 2010.5 Mix

The problem with end-of-the-year music recommendations is that they arrive all at once, in an overwhelming torrent that makes it impossible to follow up on all of them. The Milwaukee music blog Seizure Chicken gets a head start on the best of 2010 sprint with a halfway-through-the-year mixtape compiled from the suggestions of 20 bloggers, musicians and Milwaukee media types, which the site posted today.

It's an excellent mix, fittingly heavy on summertime romps, including choice songs from DOM, AA Bondy, BRONZE, Avi Buffalo and the Archie Bronson Outfit. If you're looking to catch up on some of the year's best (and mostly overlooked) music, this is a great place to start.