Shipping Off to Austin

by

The Shepherd is taking its annual trip down to Austin for South by Southwest this week. I'll be blogging the annual music festival here, with updates beginning late Wednesday/early Thursday and running through Sunday.

Will I be staying at the same hotel as NOFX again? Will I be able to take Ian McCulloch from Echo and the Bunnymen up on that drink he promised me several years ago? Will I be able to stomach more of Rachael Ray's cooking? The answer to all these questions is probably no, but if anything else interesting happens, you'll read about it here.