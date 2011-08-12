The Smashing Pumpkins to play the Riverside

The Smashing Pumpkins will play the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of "an intimate 12-city U.S. tour that will serve as a warm-up to a big year of touring for the band in 2012," according to the band. The show promises a bunch of hits, some deep cuts and new material from the band's upcoming 2012 album Oceania. Reserved-seat tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at noon and are $45.

A lot of longtime fans jumped ship after the not-fully-reunited Smashing Pumpkins released their terrible 2007 Zeitgeist, but the band's recent recordings for their ongoing, 44-song, one-track-at-a-time mega-album Teargarden by Kaleidyscope has been much better, more in line with the band's lusher, psychedelic mid-'90s work than Zeitgeist's blustering anger-rock. Oceania is being released as part of the Teargarden project, as "an album within an album." If that sounds needlessly convoluted, well, so was a lot of the band's best work, so I'm still keeping my fingers crossed for this one.