Sonny Knight & The Lakers To Headline Radio Milwaukee's Halloween Bash

One of the more satisfying musical trends of the last 10 years or so has been the renewed interest in veteran soul artists who never found the fame they deserved the first time around. Sonny Knight is one of the many singers who has been enjoying the belated spotlight thanks to the soul revival. With his new band The Lakers, the Twin Cities singer released a funky new album earlier this year, I'm Still Here , and has been announced as the headliner of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's upcoming Halloween Bash at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 31.

The latest installment of the radio station's annual Halloween party promises to be a spirited affair: The rest of the bill includes BJ Daniel’s Drag Revue, a soul dance party from DJ Kid Millions, music from 88Nine DJs and a costume contest.

The party begins at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $14 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 5 at noon.