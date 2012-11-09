Soundgarden To Play the Rave Feb. 1

Next week Soundgarden will release its first album since 1996’s Down on the Upside , King Animal , the group’s first album since reuniting in 2010 after a period that saw singer Chris Cornell hit rock bottom with a notoriously terrible Timbaland-produced solo album, Scream . In advance of the new disc, which has attracted uniformly strong early reviews, this morning the group announced a 2013 winter tour that will include a Feb. 1 stop at the Rave.

Tickets are $44 ($54 VIP) and go on sale Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.