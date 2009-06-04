Spoon @ Summerfest, June 28

Spoon last came through Milwaukee as part of their breakthrough year in 2007, touring behind their album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a well-received show at Summerfest, then a return to the city that October for a long, heated performance at the Pabst Theater, where they appeared happy to be on the road again after spending the week preparing for their debut appearance on "Saturday Night Live." They slowed down a bit in 2008, but the Austin indie-rock band has scattered live commitments this summer, including a return to Milwaukee for another show at Summerfest on Sunday, June 28. They'll headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at 10 p.m.