The Spring 2010 Guide to Upcoming Hip-Hop Shows

I've got an interview in this week's Shepherd with rapper John Forté, the one-time Fugees cohort who was sentence to a brutal 14-year term in federal prison, then rescued seven years in by a rare (and still never fully explained) commutation by President Bush. Since then, Forté has returned to music, playing the acoustic guitar he learned in prison, writing socially charged songs in the spirit of Michael Franti (if you're like me, that doesn't sound too appetizing, but Forté's new output is more interesting than it sounds on paper).

I'd encourage anybody at all interested in the show to go: It's Sunday night at Shank Hall and only $10. I'm hearing panicked from Forté's camp that advance tickets aren't selling well, so this could turn out to be another one of those infamous "nobody was there" shows unless the community supports it.

It's worth taking a look at the other touring rap acts coming to the city this spring, even though the calendar's a little anemic. I found only five bills announced so far for this springand one of those is the Black Eyed Peas. Let me know if I'm missing any others.

Kid Sister

Friday, March 5 at the Miramar Theatre

Chicago party-rap princess Kid Sister has divided criticsunsurprisingly, often along gender linesbut she's known for celebratory shows that draw equally from hip-hop and electronic culture. This could be a fun one.

Black Eyed Peas w/ Ludacris

Thursday, March 11 at the Bradley Center

Hey, at least Luda is on the bill, right?

RJD2

Sunday, March 14 at the Rave

Instrumental hip-hop composer RJD2 is a favorite in backpacker circles, but this is another show where I've heard some promoter fears about underperforming. RadioMilwaukee has thrown its support behind the bill, though, which should help guarantee a crowd.

P.O.S. w/ Dessa

Saturday, March 20 at Turner Hall Ballroom

You may remember Minneapolis rapper P.O.S. from countless rock bills, where he's patronized the crowds with his smarmy "y'all act like you've never seen a rapper before" schtick. Infinitely better is opener Dessa, a true novelty who weaves gripping spoken-word narratives around creaky hip-hop beats and swatches of jazz and swing on her 2010 full-length debut, A Badly Broken Code.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Thursday, March 25 at the Rave

For what it's worth, Cleveland's Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have actually made some pretty satisfying late-period albums, and the group seems particularly rejuvinated now that they've been reunited with members Bizzy Bone (long estranged) and Flesh-n-Bone (long incarcerated).