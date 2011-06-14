Stephen Malkmus to Play Turner Hall Ballroom in October

Stephen Malkmus will return to Milwaukee for a Friday, Oct. 7 concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. The former Pavement frontman will be touring behind his Beck-produced fifth solo album, Mirror Magic, which is scheduled for an Aug. 23 release on longtime label Matador. Earlier this month Malkmus released the first song from that album, "Senator," a feisty pop-rocker that he premiered for Milwaukee audiences two years ago, at his free performance at the Red, White and Pabst Blue Ribbon fourth of July concert outside of Burnhearts.

General-admission tickets for the Turner Hall show are $17 in advance and $20 at the door, and go on sale Friday, June 17 at noon. "Senator" is streaming below.

×

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks - Senator