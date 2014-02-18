Stream Canopies' Glorious New Space Jam "Miss You Now"

by

If we know one thing about Canopies it's that they don't work fast. It's been nearly three years since the Milwaukee psych-pop group released its head-turning self-titled EP, a kaleidoscopic swirl of modern sounds realized through vintage instruments, and they're only just now following it up with a new single. At least it was worth the wait: "Miss You Now" is an effusive synth-pop jam that's as catchy as anything they've ever done. The video for the track may look like a low-stakes, low-budget Gravity , but the song itself is pure hi-fi bliss.

Stream it below.