Stream Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik's New Love Jam, "Wait"

This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop from producer CameOne. The track is the second single from a collaboration EP from Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy due this April. You can stream it below, or, if you're looking to include it on a mixtape for your sweetie, throw down a buck for it on iTunes.

