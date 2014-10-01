Stream Field Report's Sophomore Album, "Marigolden"

Field Report have spent the last few months premiering scattered tracks from their sophomore album Marigolden on major music sites across the Internet, but now fans can finally hear the whole thing. This week Pitchfork debuted the record, and it's a perfect fall companion—10 beautiful songs about the need for human connection that'll choke you up but leave you feeling uplifted. It's a decidedly lusher album than Field Report's 2012 self-titled debut, caked with surprise color and texture, but the varied production never distracts from the real attraction: Christopher Porterfield's novelistic prose. Every song is a short story with a magnificent payoff.

Stream the record over at Pitchfork Advance, and pick up a copy on Oct. 7 through Partisan Records. The group plays an album release show Wednesday, Oct. 22 at the Pabst Theater.

Update: You can now also stream the album through Spotify.