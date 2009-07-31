Stream Gordon Gano's New Solo Record

The Violent Femmes may or may not be done for good, but singer Gordon Gano has continued making music. This September, he'll release his second solo album, Under the Sun, on Yep Roc records. The record pairs him with "The Ryans," a pair of New York brothers who have scored some unloved films, including Fever Pitch and The Heartbreak Kid, while playing in a band called The Bogmen. ---

It's a spirited collection, filled with plucky folk rock, rousing roots-rock and some unlikely confessionals. Gano certainly sounds like he's having more fun than he did on some of those final Femmes recordings. You can steam the album below:

