Stream Kiings' New Song with Christine Hoberg, "You Can't See Me"

During their short time together so far, Chris Siegel and Sean Foran's production duo Kiings has functioned primarily a remix project, posting remixes online and earlier this year releasing Warehouses Possessed by the City , an EP of remixes of fellow Wisconsin artists. For their upcoming album, though, the duo is branching into original material, and early this morning they posted the first taste of of that new record: "You Can't See Me," a downtempo cut of chill-out soul featuring Brooklyn-by-way-of-Wisconsin art-pop singer Christine Hoberg. You can stream it below via Soundcloud.

×