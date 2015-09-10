Stream Maritime's Reassuring New Single, "Roaming Empire"

Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song that the band does better than just about anybody else, layering one tuneful guitar line on top of the next. You could get lost in this for days. "There is always one song off of an album that we all agree is our collective favorite," drummer Dan Didier said in a press release. "For Human Hearts it was, for whatever reason, 'Peopling of London' and for Magnetic Bodies/Map of Bones it's, by far, 'Roaming Empire.'"

You can give the track a spin below ahead of the album's Oct. 16 release and the band's Oct. 17 release show at Cactus Club.