Stream the New Field Report Track "Wings"

The cover for the upcoming Field Report Marigolden is an image of a gorgeous rustic landscape, rendered digitally. That's also as good a description as any for the "Wings," the first song the group is sharing from the new album. It's the most synthesized track the group has released yet, but underneath the electronic washes and clicks it's clearly a folk song.

Stereogum premiered the song today, and you can stream it below. On that site you'll also find a really wonderful interview with songwriter Chris Porterfield about the new album.

Marigolden is out Oct. 7 on Partisan Records.