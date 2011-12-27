Stream the New [Group of] The Altos LP

After a busy year that saw them play South by Southwest and just about any local stage they could squeeze on to, Milwaukee\'s ever-evolving 12-piece instrumental post-rock orchestra Group of the Altosnow less instrumental, and re-christened simply The Altosyesterday released their long-in-the-making debut for $5 download and <a href=\"http://altos.bandcamp.com/\">free streaming on Bandcamp</a>: three extended, earthy dirges that chill and awe in equal turns, and make a strong case for the collective as one of post-rock\'s most dynamic acts. Stream it below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"410\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"300\" allowtransparency=\"true\" src=\"http://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/v=2/album=231872920/size=grande3/bgcol=FFFFFF/linkcol=202428/\" style=\"position: relative; display: block; width: 300px; height: 410px;\">&amp;lt;a href=&amp;quot;http://altos.bandcamp.com/album/altos&amp;quot;&amp;gt;Altos by Altos&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;</iframe>