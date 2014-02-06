Stream a New Track From The Sleepwalkers Ahead of April's Album Release

Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Lost My Mind in Stereo is out April 8, and they're promising more release details soon, but first they debuted a track from it this week on U.S.A. Today 's Pop Candy blog. "My Best Was Never Good Enough" is a zippy little rocker with shades of Big Star and The Replacements. There are a lot of bands working in this lane, both locally and nationally, but few pulling it off with such sweetness and sincerity.

Stream the track over at U.S.A. Today.