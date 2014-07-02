Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Scuzzy, Addictive New EP, "Los DJs"

When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did that album mark the beginning of a permanent direction for the band? Nah. On their latest EP, Los DJs , released this morning on Bandcamp, they smack the reset button, dialing back the bizarro prog-rock excesses of Electric Manland in favor of streamlined, lo-fi rock. It's the scuzziest, most rocking release yet from the band, and it's awesome. Opener "On My Honor" is the band's stab at at a classic, Only Ones-styled power-pop song, while "Burning For the Flame" finds the Duets in full garage-pop mode. It's the type of song that might have landed the group on Matador or Sub Pop four years ago, when labels overestimated the market for this kind of loud, catchy, bubblegum rock 'n' roll.

You can stream the brief, addictive EP below, or download it at Bandcamp.