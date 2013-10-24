Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Wild New LP, "Electric Manland"

Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting Looney Tunes cartoon that they've evolved into. The Milwaukee ensemble's latest LP, Electric Manland , is their wildest, most curveball-dense recording yet, sharing the jambalaya-at-the-wall approach of their cohorts The Fatty Acids with detour after detour into druggy country, outlandish prog and libidinous folk. My personal favorite? "Process of Elimination," the best song Modest Mouse forgot to write 15 years ago.

Sat. Nite Duets play an album release show Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Polish Falcon with Jaill. In the meantime, you can stream the album below, via Bandcamp.