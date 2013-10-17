Stream "Tarantula," the New Single from Milwaukee's "Party Rock" Band Tigernite

Milwaukee's Tigernite bill themselves as a "glam party rock band," and they make good on that promise of fun. This summer the quartet released their debut EP, Nites At The Compound , a swaggering, riff-heavy 14 minutes of rock 'n' roll that would probably go over as well in a West Allis corner bar as it does in the hipper circles of Bay View and the East Side, and this week they followed it up with another brisk youth-in-revolt single, "Tarantula." You can stream it below, via Bandcamp.

Tigernite have a couple of shows coming up, including an Oct. 29 performance on WMSE's "Local/Live" and a Nov. 29 set at Turner Hall Ballroom's Mondo Lucha variety show.