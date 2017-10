× Expand Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

Spin magazine has taken an active interest in the Milwaukee duo Vic and Gab. Earlier this summer, the website premiered a song from the guitar-pop group, then did the same for a music video. It's only fitting, then, that the site is the first to host the group's debut full-length, Love of Mine , a wonderfully poppy, lovesick summertime album. Stream it here.