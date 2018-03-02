Stream WebsterX's Lean Beatz Collaboration, "Brainstorm"

One of the great prestige artists of Milwaukee’s rap scene, WebsterX specializes in profound, arty, deeply rewarding hip-hop that teeters on emotional extremes. It asks a lot of the listener. If you’ve ever wondered, though, what Web might sound like over some raw, straight-up trap music, you can thank Lean Beatz for granting your wish. WebsterX and the prolific local producer have teamed up for their first-ever track together, “Brainstorm,” a track from an upcoming, still untitled compilation from the producer. Ironically, for a song that’s quite literally about being unable to escape your head, the track’s menacing, heavy-hitting beat invites you to do just that.

You can stream it below.