Stream Yo-Dot's Surprise-Laden EP, "A Winter's Ration"

For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and last year's Sherman Park Memoirs , were some of the richest local rap releases of the new decade, touched by forward-looking production choices and unexpected pop plays that proved Yo-Dot isn't just another traditionalist stuck in the past.

That open ear carries through the rapper's latest EP, A Winter's Ration , which opens with one of his most surprising tracks yet, the Hart Gunther-produced "I'm On It." There's a distinct OVO vibe at work in Gunther's rippling synths and frosty R&B accents, but nobody will mistake it for a Drake joint: As always, Yo-Dot brings a ferocious, clenched-grip intensity to the song, squeezing tension from even the smoothest track. Though the bulk of the EP is a beats-and-rhymes affair, it closes with one last curve ball: the bluesy, Lex Luther-produced "Witching Hr," which closes this quick listen on a fittingly wintery note.

Stream or download A Winter's Ration below, via AudioMack.