Summerfest’s 2018 Lineup is Its Freshest in Years

One of the realities of booking a massive, 11-day music festival like Summerfest is that headliners are inevitably going to repeat themselves. There's no way around it, which is why it can sometimes seem like Summerfest's lineups are more or less different permutations of the same several dozen artists some years. 2018, however, is not one of those years.

Even just a quick glance at Summerfest's just-released lineup of more than 100 side-stage headliners shows that this is one of the festival's most impressive in years, with an unusual number of notable headliners who have either never played the festival or are performing for the first time in years: Kesha, Janelle Monáe, The Pixies, Jason Isbell, Grizzly Bear, Spoon, Nick Lowe, GoldLink, Soccer Mommy, Marshmello, Phantogram, Sugar Hill Gang (!), Meat Puppets, Greta Van Fleet, The Posies. Even Lil Uzi Vert is in there; that's a welcome departure from the usual Talib Kweli/Common/Atmosphere hip-hop bookings the festival used to default to.

And, sure, there are some returning perennials, but they're fun ones like Nelly and The Gin Blossoms—the kinds of artists that would make more prestigious music festivals a lot more entertaining. It used to be that when Summerfest created Coachella-style lineup posters for the festival it wasn't fooling anybody. This year's poster, though, looks mighty proud.

You can find the complete lineup of side-stage headliners below, followed by the daily lineup of the daily lineup of American Family Insurance Amphitheater Headliners.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater Headliners:

June 27: Imagine Dragons w/ Grace VanderWaal

June 28: James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt & Her Band

June 29: Halsey & Logic w/ NF

June 30: Florida Georgia Line w/ Bebe Rexha

July 1: Dave Matthews Band

July 3: J. Cole

July 4: Journey & Def Leppard

July 5: Shawn Mendes w/ Charli XCX

July 6: Black Shelton w/ Luke Combs

July 7: The Weeknd

July 8: Arcade Fire w/ Manchester Orchestra

Side Stage Headliners:

Marshmello

Lil Uzi Vert

Steven Tyler

Ke$ha

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Alesso

The Flaming Lips

Pixies

Greta Van Fleet

Foster The People

Billy Currington

Janelle Monáe

Jethro Tull

Tory Lanez

Kip Moore

Kaleo

The Neighbourhood

Rachel Platten

Louis The Child

Phantogram

Cheap Trick

Grizzly Bear

Spoon

Børns

Yonder Mountain String Band

The Fray

HELLYEAH

Buddy Guy

Kane Brown

Slightly Stoopid

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

Cheat Codes

Chromeo

O.A.R.

Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings

GoldLink

Machine Gun Kelly

Timeflies

Nelly

Bretty Young

Benjamin Booker

Capital Cities

Judah & The Lion

Victor Manuelle

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Social Distortion

Gavin DeGraw

Echosmith

Rick Springfield

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Mayer Hawthorne

Trace Adkins

Buckcherry

P.O.D.

Black Violin

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Party Favor

Trampled By Turtles

Gin Blossoms

Hunter Hayes

Boz Scaggs

Bishop Briggs

Anderson East

Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real

Sugar Hill Gang and Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio Furious 5

Howard Jones

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Soul Rebels

The Crystal Method

High Valley

Plain White T’s

Xavier Omar

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Lissie

Medasin

The Wild Feathers

Knox Fortune

The Edgar Winter Group

Joywave

Phil Vassar

Maxi Priest

Devin Dawson

CVBZ

Carlie Hanson

Candlebox

Jonny Lang

Great White

Matthew Sweet

Walker Hayes

Savannah Conley

Pop Evil

Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets

Lynch Mob

Welshly Arms

The Posies

Lit

The James Hunter Six

Molly Hatchet

Drivin N Cryin

Meat Puppets

Fastball + Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

A Flock Of Seagulls

Cornerstones Of Rock

Chris Lane

Under The Streetlamp

Dead Horses

Wishbone Ash

Alien Ant Farm

Andreas Moss

Bay Ledges

Jimmie Allen

Jake Ross

The O’My’s

John Nemeth

Walter Trout

The Wombats

Liza Anne

Justin Caruso

CADE

Men I Trust

Soccer Mommy

Caroline Rose

Abby Jeanne

Waker

Sunflower Bean

Too Many Zooz

MILCK

Little Feather

MALO

Alex Guthrie

Bu

Sent from my iPhone