Summerfest and Klement's Announce a Sponsorship and a New Local Music Stage

Klement’s Sausage Company may have lost its sponsorship of Miller Park’s Famous Racing Sausages, but it’s gained its own Summerfest stage. Just two months after ending its 25-year partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, Klement’s announced a 10-year sponsorship deal with Summerfest making the Milwaukee company the official sausage of the festival and the title sponsor of a new stage on the festival’s north end, The Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden.

Summerfest announced the news at a press conference this morning, where festival CEO Don Smiley touted the partnership between “two iconic brands.” Slated to open this summer, the new stage will spotlight local acoustic music each day of the festival from 2-8 p.m. The press conference featured a performance from one of the artists who will perform there, singer/songwriter Ryan McIntyre, a seven-time WAMI winner who won the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee award for best acoustic artist in 2012.

The stage will include a seated lounge area, picnic tables and barbecue grills. “It’s an intimate area that’s designed to be comfortable like your own backyard,” Smiley said.

In his remarks Klement’s President and CEO Tom Danneker touted being able to serve brats and hotdogs “made right here in Milwaukee” at Summerfest. “We look forward to this long term partnership as we continue to invest in Milwaukee to help our hometown and company grow,” he said in a statement.

You can see renderings from Eppstein Uhen Architects of the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden below (click on the images for full-screen versions). Construction will begin immediately, and without much time to spare: They only have 99 days before 2018’s Summerfest kicks off on Wednesday, June 27.

× Expand Eppstein Uhen Architects

× Expand Eppstein Uhen Architects