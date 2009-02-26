Summerfest to Bring Concerts to Miller Park

Brewers Enterprises has agreed to a multi-year deal that will allow Summerfest organizers to recruit musical acts to play at the ballpark.

Miller Park has rarely hosted major acts since opening in 2001.

That year, the George Strait Country Music Festival and N'Sync played. Since then, only Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Bon Jovi have made appearances. All four shows drew more than 34,000 people.

Summerfest is run by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and bills itself as "The World's Largest Music Festival" with concerts over 11 days in June and July.­