Summerfest to Bring Concerts to Miller Park

A new deal between Summerfest and Miller Park could mean more giant concerts at the baseball stadium. From the AP article:
I'm intrigued by the possibility that this could lead to cheaper bigger shows, though. Concerts that might otherwise be booked at the Marcus Amphitheater, Bradley Center or U.S. Cellular Arena at $75-$100 bucks a ticket could instead be booked at the much larger Miller Park at much cheaper ticket prices in an effort to turn profit by drawing a much bigger crowd. This could lead Milwaukee to book acts it otherwise wouldn't, your Kanye Wests, Justin Timberlakes and, uh, Jonas Brothers.
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- More musicians may be able to rock Miller Park after the Milwaukee Brewers announced a deal Thursday to solicit musical acts for the 41,900 seat venue.Update: Steven Hyden at Decider makes a great point: How many bands are actually big enough to play Miller Park? Not too many. Unless artists like Madonna, U2 and Prince all begin adding Milwaukee to their tour itineraries, this isn't going to become one of Milwaukee's busiest concert venues.
Brewers Enterprises has agreed to a multi-year deal that will allow Summerfest organizers to recruit musical acts to play at the ballpark.
Miller Park has rarely hosted major acts since opening in 2001.
That year, the George Strait Country Music Festival and N'Sync played. Since then, only Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Bon Jovi have made appearances. All four shows drew more than 34,000 people.
Summerfest is run by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and bills itself as "The World's Largest Music Festival" with concerts over 11 days in June and July.
