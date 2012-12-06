Summerfest Raises Ticket Prices a Buck

The extremely frugal may end up spending a little bit of extra time calling into radio stations trying to win Summerfest tickets this year. Yesterday the festival's board passed a budget that calls for a $1 increase in ticket prices, the Journal Sentinel reports. That brings regular ticket prices to $17—not too bad, considering that the festival still plans to offer the usual array of ticket discounts and promotions, and that beer prices will stay the same.

This year's Summerfest runs from June 26 to July 7, with a dark day on Monday, July 1.