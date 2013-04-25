Summerfest Reveals the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse's 2013 Headliners

A couple of weeks after reveal the bulk of its headliners in one big drop, Summerfest has started rolling out stage lineups, so now you can finally find out what night some of these headliners will be playing. This morning the festival revealed its lineup for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage, which contrary to its biker connotations actually claims one of the festival's more indie-friendly rosters.
The lineup is below:
June 26 10:00 pm Yeah Yeah Yeahs
June 27 10:00 pm Talib Kweli
June 28 10:00 pm Atmosphere
June 29 5:00 pm Yeasayer
10:00 pm Pretty Lights
June 30 10:00 pm Social Distortion
July 2 7:30 pm Youngblood Hawke
10:00 pm Timeflies
July 3 10:00 pm MGMT
July 4 7:30 pm Dark Star Orchestra
July 5 10:00 pm Hollywood Undead
July 6 10:00 pm Buddy Guy
July 7 7:00 pm VENA
9:30 pm Tony Vega