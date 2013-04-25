Summerfest Reveals the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse's 2013 Headliners

A couple of weeks after reveal the bulk of its headliners in one big drop, Summerfest has started rolling out stage lineups, so now you can finally find out what night some of these headliners will be playing. This morning the festival revealed its lineup for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage, which contrary to its biker connotations actually claims one of the festival's more indie-friendly rosters.

The lineup is below:

June 26 10:00 pm Yeah Yeah Yeahs

June 27 10:00 pm Talib Kweli

June 28 10:00 pm Atmosphere

June 29 5:00 pm Yeasayer

10:00 pm Pretty Lights

June 30 10:00 pm Social Distortion

July 2 7:30 pm Youngblood Hawke

10:00 pm Timeflies

July 3 10:00 pm MGMT

July 4 7:30 pm Dark Star Orchestra

July 5 10:00 pm Hollywood Undead

July 6 10:00 pm Buddy Guy

July 7 7:00 pm VENA

9:30 pm Tony Vega