Sunday Radio

I'll be joining FM 102.1's Ryan Miller for another chatty hour of his "Indie Soundcheck" program this Sunday night at 11 p.m. We'll be playing music from Surfer Blood, Art Brut, Vampire Weekend and the Supergrass side project Hot Rats. We'll also discuss the 2010 Coachella lineup and the bold (and somewhat confounding) Gorillaz single "Stylo," a retro hodge-podge of primitive hip-hop and '80s electro broken up by appearances from somnambulist rapper Mos Def and 65-year-old soul singer Bobby Womack.

Somehow I don't think this one will be selling as many iPods as "Feel Good Inc."

