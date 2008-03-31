Swept Up By Obamania, 50 Cent Flip-Flops

50 Cent told reporters that he has switched from supporting Hillary Clinton for president to backing Barack Obama after hearing his speech on race. "I heard Obama speak," said the rapper. "He hit me with that he-just-got-done-watching-'Malcolm X,' and I swear to God, I'm like, 'Yo, Obama!' "He threw his fist in the air. "I'm Obama to the end now, baby!"
The article cautions us not to make too much of 50’s endorsement, however.
50 also admitted that he's become bored with the overall race for the White House. "To be honest, I haven't been following that anymore. I lost my interest," he said.