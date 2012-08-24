Sydney Hih Goes Up in Flames, One Last Time

The Milwaukee Common Council sealed the fate of Sydney Hih last month when it rejected efforts to grant the four-building complex historic preservation, but that didn\'t stop one of its buildings from going out on its own terms. Although two of its buildings have already been demolished, and a third is mostly finished, the structure at North Old World 3rd Street and West Juneau Avenue <a href=\"http://fox6now.com/2012/08/24/crews-battle-three-alarm-fire-at-sydney-hih-building/\">went up in flames</a> one last time early this morning for old times\' sake, perhaps in honor of the multiple fires that ravaged the one-time counter-cultural hub throughout the \'70s. (Or perhaps just in a flagrant act of arson). The three-alarm fire engulfed the building around 12:30 a.m. last night and, thanks to the response of 90 firefighters, was under control by 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.<br /><br />The <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/before-demolition-sydney-hih-building-catches-on-fire-146jvd3-167294885.html\">Journal Sentinel reports</a> that the fire is being investigated as "suspicious." Both gas and electricity had been cut off to the building before the demolition.<br /><br />In lieu of sending donations to Sydney Hih, please send them to the Riverwest artists who lost their galleries, studio spaces and equipment during last month\'s five-alarm fire at the building on Center and Fratney, because unlike Sydney Hih, that was an active arts building with actual tenants. You can <a href=\"https://www.artsinmilwaukee.org/fund/index.php\">donate here</a>.<br /><br />