Sylvan Esso's Sept. 5 Show Has Been Moved to the Pabst Theater

Good news for anybody who wasn't able to get a pair of tickets to Sylvan Esso's Friday, Sept. 5 Cactus Club show, and slightly less good news for people who already had them: The show has been moved to the Pabst Theater. That's a much less intimate venue for seeing the fast-rising band, which charmed a national audience on "The Tonight Show" earlier this month, but on the plus side it'll be a whole lot less crowded, and a whole lot more tickets will be available.

They're $15 and go on sale Friday, July 25 at noon. All tickets purchased for the Cactus Club show will be honored, of course.