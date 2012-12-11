Tegan and Sara To Play the Pabst Theater March 7

Singing sisters Tegan and Sara will return to the Pabst Theater on Thursday, March 7, the venue announced today. They'll be touring behind their forthcoming album Heartthrob , out Jan. 29, an album that looks to expand on the power-pop of their last couple of albums. Tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 14 at noon.

Below you can stream the video for Heartthrob 's lead single, "Closer," a new-wavey track that, deliberately or not, inches Tegan and Sara closer to the pumping dance sound of contemporary pop radio.