Telethon's "The Grand Spontanean" is Getting the Deluxe Physical Release it Deserves

Last year Milwaukee pop-punk enthusiasts Telethon made all the other bands they've shared bills with feel like slackers with their album The Grand Spontanean, a 30-track, nearly 90-minute rock opera that piles one big gambit on top of the next. It was one of our favorite albums of the year, and now it's getting the physical release it deserves. The band's own label Halloween Records has teamed with their neighbor label Good Land Records to release the album as vinyl and CD box sets, and they're as deluxe as you'd expect from an album that finishes with a choose-your-own-adventure ending and comes with its own 46-page playbill.

The vinyl version of the album will be spread across two 12'' records and a 7''—which honestly might be a first for any album ever—in a double gatefold jacket. It'll also include a copy of the playbill and some little extras (stickers and, for those who pre-order, an enamel pin).

The CD version is similarly novel. It'll come in a literal box "somewhere between one of those old school longboxes that CDs used to come in and a vintage big box PC game," according to the band. It'll also come with a copy of that playbill, as well as a hand-written note and some stickers.

You can pre-order the album through the band's Bandcamp page, and find some pictures of the release and its playbill below.