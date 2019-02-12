The Brewers Are Hosting a Postgame Flo Rida Concert

The Brewers may not have shored up second base, but they have shored up Flo Rida. The gregarious Miami rapper will play a postgame “Kickoff to Summer” concert at Miller Park following the Brewers/Phillies game on Saturday, May 25.

Tickets are on sale now. According to the team:

Each ticket package comes complete with a seat for the Crew's matchup versus the Phillies, access to Flo Rida's postgame concert, and a limited-edition pair of Flo Rida-inspired Brewers sunglasses. Fans can also upgrade to the VIP Ticket Package—featuring field access for the postgame performance on top of the sunglasses and game ticket.

This is truly great news.