This Week on The Disclaimer: Corporate Naming Rights, Winter Festivals and Conan O'Brien

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and me, we're talking about the same thing everybody else has been talking about this week: The news that Miller Park will soon no longer be known as Miller Park. We go deep on the specifics of corporate naming rights, explain why this was obviously the right move for the Brewers and explore why it bothers us so much regardless. Then we chat about winter festivals, Conan O'Brien and the perpetual sadness of Generation X.

It's a good show. You can stream it below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.