This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee May Have Too Many of These Things

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we process the not-all-that-surprising news that the prominent East Side ramen shop Yokohama has closed its doors. We say not all that surprising because the city, and that area in particular, already has quite a few ramen spots. Which has us thinking: What else does the city have too many of? Too many music venues? Craft breweries? Geek bars? We give each due consideration and come to a definitive verdict (well, somewhat definitive).

It's a good episode. You can stream it below, and catch up with old episodes on iTunes.