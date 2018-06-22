This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2018 Summerfest Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we share some of the shows we're most excited to see at this year's Summerfest. Doing our best to squeeze as much as we can into the half hour, we give our overall impressions of this year's lineup (it's absolutely stacked) and talk about Janelle Monáe, The Pixies, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Grizzly Bear, The Posies, Lil Uzi Vert, B~Free, The Flaming Lips and more. In short, we're excited.

Share our enthusiasm? Not so much? Let us know. You can weigh in on our Facebook page, and stream this week's episode below. You can also subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.